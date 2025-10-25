Klobuchar: Trump Ballroom Literally a ‘Wrecking Ball to Our Democracy’

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project was “a wrecking ball to our democracy.”

Co-host Alicia Menendez said, “So your colleagues, Warren, Blumenthal, Wyden, Van Hollen, Markey, they’ve all raised these concerns about pay to play here. Do you share those concerns, and what do you see as the role of Congress in oversight?”

Klobuchar said, “Of course I do. There is a reason that we have Congress fund things. And you do not have private companies coming in to this extent and paying for whatever vanity project a president wants. In this case, he has literally taken a wrecking ball to our democracy. And then, of course, engage in what many of us are concerned about here, which is pay for play.”

She added, “As you noted, there’s Justice Department cases, he’s shown no hesitancy before to get involved in these Justice Department cases, not only involving companies, but more recently installing White House aides to replace career prosecutors such as the prosecution of Jim Comey, the decision on Letitia James, all of these things, the pardoning of George Santos. Then today, the claim by one of his top advisers, Steve Bannon, when the Constitution full stop says no, you cannot serve more than two terms as president, that they’re going to mess around with that.”

