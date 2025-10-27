ABC’s Karl Gripes Trump’s Ballroom Shows He Believes ‘Rules Don’t Matter’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl said President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project shows he believes the “rules don’t matter.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Donald Trump right now, I think polls have him from about 34%. I don’t know if there’s one that’s current that has them at 41. But he’s at at I mean, he’s as unpopular as he’s ever been. He’s just demolished the East Wing of the White House. That’s got about a less than 20% approval rating. I mean, it really divides his own coalition of people who voted for him less than one year ago. You work in that building. You worked in that building for a long time, what is your sense of whether or not anybody has any idea of just how symbolic that single act is? For all the things people hate about him, even some of the people that voted for him?”

Karl said, “Well, it’s certainly symbolic of how he’s approaching his second presidency. It’s first of all, the rules don’t matter. You know, look, he’s got he have the planning commission that would technically be responsible for overseeing new construction at the White House, but not deconstruction. I mean, not destroying part of the White House, but they’re they’re gone. They’ve been replaced. You know, all the Biden appointees have been pushed aside. It’s all Trump appointees. And he just went through and did it. So it’s a metaphor for I do what I want to do, but it’s also a metaphor for the kind of change he is making. He is making changes that will far outlast his presidency.”

