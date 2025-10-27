Dem Rep. Crow: I’ll Say GOP’s Rigging Election After We Objected to GOP Using Similar Language

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said that Republicans are trying to rig the 2026 midterm elections and he doesn’t have any pause about saying that in light of how Democrats condemned Republicans for similar language in the past.

Crow said that Republicans are trying to “cheat…this isn’t about them battling and fighting and digging in to represent people. This is trying to cheat.”

Host Kasie Hunt then played video of CBS’s “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asking House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) about his rhetoric about “rigged elections” and how he justifies that in light of how “appalled” Democrats were when President Donald Trump used similar language.

Hunt then asked, “Does the use of the term rigged, in this context, rigging the election, give you any pause at all?”

Crow answered, “No. Because that’s what they’re trying to do. Listen, I’m going to call a spade a spade. They are trying to cheat. Never before has a party in power in the United States Congress done mid-cycle redistricting to try to cheat during an election for the midterms, never before, at the request of a president. What has happened before is that Democrats, time and time again, have, unanimously, attempted to pass laws to prevent this from happening and to end gerrymandering across the country, right? When this came up for a vote, when Democrats were in control, every single Democrat voted for this prohibition to stop it, across the board, nobody can do it, right? And every single Republican voted against that, to allow it to happen. So, there is a huge difference here. There is one party who is against cheating, who wants to favor the voice of the American people, that wants free and fair elections. And there’s another party that’s perfectly willing to try to cheat at the behest of their president, to win at all costs.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett