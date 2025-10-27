Hostin: Trump Is ‘Most Definitely Going to Try to Remain in Power’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump was “most definitely going to try to remain in power.”

C0-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “You know who told us he was going to be a dictator on day one? And damn if he isn’t a dictator. He got back into office and his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon just added more fuel to the fire. Take a look.”

Last week, speaking with The Economist, Bannon said, “Well, he’s going to get a third term. So Trump 28, Trump is going to be president in 28. And people just sort of get accommodated with that.”

Monday on Air Force One, Trump said, “I haven’t really thought about it. We have some very good people, as you know. But I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had. I would love to do it.”

Hostin said, “The 22nd Amendment is so clear. You learn in law school, no president can run twice.”

She added, “Many people who say there’s no way he would do it. Well, those are the same people that said, he’s the Supreme Court is never going to get rid of ‘Roe v Wade.’ Those are the people that said things like, he’s never going to have these masked men disappearing people all over the country. Those are the same people that said, oh my goodness, are you kidding? He’s never going to get rid of the Rose Garden. He’s never going to get rid of the East Wing. He’s done everything that people thought that he would never do. I actually have come to the conclusion that he is most definitely going to try to remain in power, because remember that East Wing, it’s take a long time to build that. He is hooking up the White House because he doesn’t plan on leaving it.”

