Newsom: Schumer, Jeffries ‘Shapeshifting the Shutdown’, Shutdown’s Hurting GOP

During an interview with CNN aired on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said that Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) “are doing an outstanding job shapeshifting the shutdown. Trump has failed on the shutdown to define it in a way that it’s hurting the Democrats more than it’s hurting his own party, which is a failure on his part and a strength of the Democratic message” because health care resonates.

Newsom stated that Democrats had poor results in the 2024 election, “and you come from that, and then we’re struggling with message, we’ve got new leadership at the DNC, we’ve got a transition there, and we’re all trying to figure out what happened, what went wrong. And then you’ve got this fire and fury from Donald Trump and he’s moving aggressively, pushing back norms, doesn’t care about rules or regulations, again, the rule of Don, not the rule of law. And so, this — in that, all that chaos was this sort of crisis of confidence that I think we’re going to find again.”

He continued, “We saw it with the people, seven-plus million people that came out in the ‘No Kings’ rally. We’re now supported by that. Jeffries and Schumer, I think, are doing an outstanding job shapeshifting the shutdown. Trump has failed on the shutdown to define it in a way that it’s hurting the Democrats more than it’s hurting his own party, which is a failure on his part and a strength of the Democratic message, because health care is a resonant issue that crosses over not just Democrats and Republicans. I’m very, very excited about this moment for the Democratic Party. I think the moment’s to come, we are in a very good position compared to where we’ve been.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett