Sanders: Mike Johnson Keeping House Out of DC ‘Insane’ Arrogance

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) decision to put the House of Representatives on an indefinite hiatus was “insane.”

Sanders said, “Eleven Republicans in the United States Senate have signed on to legislation introduced by Senator Hawley, which would extend the SNAP program. And that is the first time, not only is that the right thing to do from a moral perspective, it is the very first time that we have seen that many Republicans finally breaking away from Donald Trump and having the courage to do the right thing. So I hope, and by the way with every member of the Democratic caucus and 11 Republicans, that something like 58 members saying we want to extend in a bipartisan way this program. I hope that Majority Leader Thune will have the decency to put that legislation on the floor. If he does, I’m confident we’ll get over 60 votes. So let’s do the right thing.”

He added, “The other thing that has to happen is Mike Johnson, unbelievably, has given a now six week paid vacation to members of the House of Representatives. So here you have a government shutdown, children are about to be denied food, we’re seeing the health care costs in America going up and Johnson has said to the House of representatives, hey, take a vacation. You don’t have to be in Washington for this crisis. That is insane. That is unbelievable. And that is the arrogance of some of these Republican leaders.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN