Dem Rep. Bynum: GOP CR Wasn’t Clean, But I Won’t Say Why and Asking Me Is Blaming Dems

On Thursday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-OR) claimed that she voted against the continuing resolution to keep the government open because it wasn’t a clean CR because “There’s always been a poison pill to it.” But then responded to a question on what exactly these poison pills were by saying, “I think what you’re trying to do is shift the responsibility to Democrats.”

Host Greta Brawner asked, “We talked earlier to Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), he was on the program, and he made the argument that Democrats, in previous situations, avoided government shutdowns by voting 13 times for so-called clean continuing resolutions that would fund the government at the previous year’s funding levels. Why not agree now?”

Bynum answered, “Well, look, I just got here. I don’t play politics. I want a clean bill that focuses on the American people, that makes sure kids have a full belly. And all of the clean this, clean that, Americans don’t understand that. They know if they have their benefits or not. So, put a bill on the table, make sure it’s very pure and clean, as they like to say, and it doesn’t have a whole lot of fluff in it. I’m not here for games. I just want to make sure kids get fed.”

Brawner then asked, “They did have a clean CR vote on September 19 in the House. Did you vote for it?”

Bynum responded, “I disagree with your characterization and want to make sure that we’re very clear about what Republicans have been doing. Any bill that they’ve put forth, they’ve always had some extra stuff to it. There’s always been a poison pill to it. So, I disagree with your characterization.”

Brawner followed up, “What were the poison pills of the clean CR — or the continuing resolution, you say it’s not clean, that was voted on in the House in mid-September?”

Bynum responded, “Here’s what is important: I think what you’re trying to do is shift the responsibility to Democrats. Speaker Johnson (R-LA) controls the House. He should come back, pull Republicans off of vacation, and make sure that we have discussions on what the country needs. We know children need to be fed. Anything else is passing the buck and is playing politics.”

