Exclusive — Ernst: Shutdown Has Already Cost Nearly $10 Billion in Pay for Non-Essential Workers to Stay Home

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) discussed the government shutdown.

Ernst said that while non-essential workers aren’t required to work, they’ll get back pay “to the tune of $400 million every single workday. Which means at this point, today, we are $8.8 billion into a payment from our taxpayers to people who have not been working.”

