Exclusive — George Santos’s Life in Solitary Confinement

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” George Santos talked about his time in solitary confinement.

Santos said he had “no access to actual clean clothes, using recycled underwear, where everybody shared underwear, essentially…food that my dog would have a hard time even accepting…I asked for a Bible, I asked for a rosary, those were both denied.”

