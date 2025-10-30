Van Hollen Claims Trump ‘Enjoying the Pain’ Imposed on Americans

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) claimed President Donald Trump is enjoying withholding SNAP benefits from Americans during the government shutdown.

Van Hollen said, “Right now, Donald Trump seems to want to drive right over that cliff. As you said, he is deliberately choosing to withhold food from 42 million Americans, 16 million of them children, for political points. He wants to take these kids and 40 million Americans hostage as part of weaponizing the Trump shutdown. Now, as you mentioned, you have a federal district court judge who said today that they may require that this these these food benefits be provided because if you read the law, one thing is clear there’s nothing that requires Trump to withhold this food, even though that’s what they’re doing.”

He added, “It may be that they have to actually provide the food because Congress set aside funds for this kind of emergency purpose, and they’re withholding them. So we’ll see what the judge says. And as you mentioned there in court, I mean, I want everyone to understand the Trump administration is in court saying to a judge don’t make us feed 40 million Americans during this shutdown. That’s the Trump position. And everybody understands, must understand that this is the intentional infliction of distress, intentional infliction of trauma. I call it pure out sadism. They are enjoying the pain that they’re imposing on the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN