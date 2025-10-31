Fetterman Apologizes for Dems Not Getting Their ‘Sh-t Together’ to Open Government

Thursday, in an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) apologized on behalf of Democrats who have not voted to end the government shutdown.

Raju said, “So what are you hearing back home about SNAP expiring on Saturday?”

Fetterman said, “I’m saying that I’ll witness it firsthand. My wife, Giselle, she develops the Free Store in our community. It distributes food three times a week and her lines have already got longer. And now, I will encounter people that have no SNAP benefits starting on Saturday, and I don’t have an explanation for them. All I could say is I’m sorry. It’s an absolute failure — what occurred here for the last month — and now things are really going to land. And imagine being a parent with a couple kids and how you’re going to fill the refrigerator and pack their lunches and get on with their lives when the things that they’ve depended on now is gone because we can’t even agree to just open things up.”

He added, “If a Democrat — you know, we’re not allowed to just open this up, I mean, then our party has bigger problems than I thought we might have already. It’s like, that’s not controversial. Pay everybody. And you have our workers here borrowed over a third of a billion dollars to pay their own bills. Like, it’s a failure. And like I said, to all of the viewers, I’m apologizing that we can’t even get our sh-t together and just open up our government,”

