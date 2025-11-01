DE Gov. Meyer: Shutdown’s Trump’s Fault for Not Being Focused, Hope Dems ‘Stand Strong’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer (D) stated that “if our president is really focused on picking some kind of fight and fighting a war in Venezuela, while, literally, Americans don’t have food on their table, it’s hard for us to see a way out” of the government shutdown, and “My message to our two senators and congresswoman here in Delaware is to stand strong. We don’t want to address this food crisis by then creating a health insurance crisis.”

Meyer said, “Well, the last couple of weeks, what I’ve seen is leadership in Washington that’s focused on a gold ballroom and not your dining room, not your classroom, and not the community’s emergency room. And so, it’s very hard to see a way out of this shutdown as long as the leadership is focused on those things, as long as the — if our president is really focused on picking some kind of fight and fighting a war in Venezuela, while, literally, Americans don’t have food on their table, it’s hard for us to see a way out.”

He continued, “My message to our two senators and congresswoman here in Delaware is to stand strong. We don’t want to address this food crisis by then creating a health insurance crisis. My wife is an emergency room physician. She is in an emergency room right now, and the situation there is also facing a cliff, because we’re looking at millions of Americans, millions of American working families who are going to see their premiums double and are going to lose their health insurance, which means they’re going to go to emergency rooms rather than primary care, which is not just bad for the health of them and their families and their children, it’s bad for all of us. So, I think we need to stand strong. I think there’s a core of America that believes that food and health care, in this day and age, should be affordable for everyone, and we need to stand together to make sure that’s true, even if the president isn’t standing with us.”

