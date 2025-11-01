Maher: Shutdown ‘Based On’ ACA Subsidies Dems Did ‘Bait-and-Switch’ With

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the government shutdown is “based on” Affordable Care Act subsidies that Democrats pulled “a bait-and-switch” on because they said, “we’re just doing this for the COVID emergency,” but after the emergency ended, have now said, “oh, no, it’s forever.”

“The Fifth Column” podcast co-host Michael Moynihan said, “We’re talking about these subsidies, that were COVID-era subsidies that were renewed. And the entire shutdown is based on these subsidies.”

Maher responded, “That is what the shutdown is based on. For people who don’t know, let me just say, during COVID, they upped the subsidies. And then, it is a bit of a bait-and-switch, I’ll give you, that’s true on that one. You can’t say — it’s not quite kosher to say, we’re just doing this for the COVID emergency, and then when the emergency’s over, say, oh, no, it’s forever. At least be honest about it.”

