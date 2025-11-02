Trump: ICE Raids ‘Haven’t Gone Far Enough’

On Sunday, CBS released a preview clip of President Donald Trump’s interview, scheduled to air later on “60 Minutes,” in which he discussed his immigration policy.

Trump, who campaigned on immigration and closing the border, said he believes the tactics Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are using on the streets of cities like Chicago and Los Angeles “haven’t gone far enough” to remove people who are in the country illegally.

Host Norah O’Donnell said, “More recently, Americans have been watching videos of ice tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood, and the smashing of car windows.”

Trump said, “Um hum.”

She asked, “Have some of these raids gone too far?”

Trump said, “No, I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama.”

O’Donnell said, “You are OK with those tactics?”

Trump said, “Yeah, because you have to get the people out.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN