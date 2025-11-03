Exclusive — Rep. Max Miller: Ending Filibuster ‘Dangerous Precedent,’ ‘No Doubt’ Democrats Would Pack Court, Go After Guns

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) talked about the prospect of eliminating the filibuster.

Miller said, “I believe it’s a dangerous precedent. To open up the government, for a Democrat clean CR that every Republican voted for without getting more than that I believe would be an irresponsible thing to do, because as soon as Democrats get control…there is no doubt…they’ll move to pack the Supreme Court, they’ll go after our gun rights.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo