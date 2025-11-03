Trump on Mamdani: ‘I’m a Much Better Looking Person’

On Sunday’s “60 Minutes,” President Donald Trump said he is better-looking than Queens Assemblyman and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D).

Host Norah O’Donnell said, “With state and local elections coming up Tuesday we asked the president about the highly anticipated mayoral race. That includes former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Zoran Mamdani. Zoran Madani, 34 year old democratic socialist.”

Trump said, “He’s the communist, not a socialist communist. He’s far worse than a socialist.”

O’Donnell said, “Some people have compared him to a left wing version of you, charismatic, breaking the old rules. What do you think about that?”

Trump said, “Well, I think I’m a much better looking person than him. Right?”

O’Donnell said, “But what if Mamdani becomes mayor?”

Trump said, “It’s going to be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York. Because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there. So I don’t know that he’s one. And I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other, but if it’s going to be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m going to pick that bad Democrat all the time. To be honest with you.”

