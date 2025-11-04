CNN’s Bash to Jeffries: You’re the Ones ‘Voting No on Opening the Government’

During CNN’s Election Night coverage on Tuesday, CNN host and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash pushed back on House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ (D-NY) argument that President Donald Trump and the Republicans have shut down the government by noting that it’s Jeffries and the Democrats who “are voting no on opening the government, not Republicans.”

Jeffries stated, “Donald Trump and Republicans shut the government down and refuse to reopen it.”

Bash then countered, “Mr. Leader, you guys are voting no on opening the government, not Republicans. I know you’re asking for specific things, and it’s much more complicated than that. We’ll get to that in one second, but I do want to –.”

Jeffries cut in to say, “[T]he American people clearly understand who’s responsible for shutting down this government. And Republicans control — they did shut down the government. They have the House, the Senate, and the presidency, and Donald Trump has spent the last few days saying to Republicans in the Senate, you have the power to reopen the government. They refuse to do it.”

