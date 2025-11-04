Moskowitz: CR Before Congress Is ‘Same CR’ from ‘Different Years’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said that the continuing resolution at issue in the government shutdown is “the same CR” that has been before Congress “in different years.”
Moskowitz stated, “[L]ook, I voted against the CR, because the CR wasn’t going to take care of people’s health insurance. Health care was going to go up. I didn’t vote for that CR.”
He continued, “Scott might remember, Republicans didn’t vote for the CR, previously, the same CR, in different years. In fact, Republicans removed a speaker of the House, we forget about that, because he put a CR on the floor.”
