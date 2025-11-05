Marlow: New York Election, Mamdani Speech Prove ‘The Great Replacement’ Is Real

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Tuesday’s elections.

Marlow said, “The Great Replacement is real…the left is trying to replace Americans with foreigners, partially because, not only do they drive down wages…but they also are people who vote Democrat or their progeny vote Democrat.”

