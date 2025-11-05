Raskin: ‘A Lot of Republicans Are Hoping’ SCOTUS Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs

Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said a lot of Republicans are hoping the Supreme Court strikes down President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Host Dana Bash said, “I know you listened to a good deal of these arguments. What was your takeaway?”

Raskin said, “Well, from my perspective, a great night out in America in the elections was followed by a great oral argument in the Supreme Court. Because even conservative justices like Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett and the chief justice himself, Roberts, expressed serious skepticism, warranted skepticism about the argument that the president either has natural constitutional powers to impose tariffs whenever he wants or he deriving that power from IEEPA, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act which no other president had ever used before for tariffs, which doesn’t mention tariffs and which specifically mentions other powers that the president does have. So I think they were really testing the credulity of the court. And most of the justices were not willing to go along with that. I think politically, the landscape has shifted so much that a lot of Republicans are hoping the court strikes it down because the tariffs are such a nightmare economically and politically.”

