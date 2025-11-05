Sanders on Past Filibuster Opposition: ‘Right Now, We Should Maintain the Filibuster’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responded to his past advocacy for eliminating the filibuster by saying that “I think, right now, we should maintain the filibuster.” And the filibuster is supposed to make the majority party negotiate, but Republicans aren’t negotiating with Democrats to get 60 votes to open the government, and that is “the reason for the shutdown.”

Sanders said, “The Republicans understand that the filibuster is an important part of what the Senate is.”

Later in the interview, he stated that whenever the majority party in the Senate doesn’t have 60 votes to keep the government open, they negotiate with the minority party, but “Republicans are not sitting down and negotiating with the Democrats to get the 60 votes. That’s what the 60 votes is supposed to do. They’re not doing it. That’s the reason for the shutdown.”

Host Kaitlan Collins then asked, “And you think they won’t get rid of the filibuster, something you’ve advocated for at times?”

Sanders answered, “Well, I think, right now, we should maintain the filibuster. And I think that’s Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune’s (R-SD) position and the position of a number of Republicans.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett