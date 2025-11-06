Dem Sen. Murphy: Shutdown Is GOP’s Fault, Dems Should ‘Keep This Fight Going’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that the government shutdown is the fault of Republicans and “the voters told us on Tuesday night that they want us to keep this fight up on behalf of their health care, and I think that we should keep this fight going to at least see if Donald Trump is willing to come to the negotiating table.”

Murphy said, “People don’t want the shutdown to continue any longer than is necessary, but they know who’s causing it. Increasingly, people say, listen, this is Donald Trump’s shutdown, all he has to do is sit down and negotiate with Democrats for a couple hours, and this shutdown could be over.”

Later, he added, “Republicans have put us in a situation where we have to choose between a shutdown, where people don’t get food, and reopening the government, in which people lose their health care. That’s a false choice. But the voters told us on Tuesday night that they want us to keep this fight up on behalf of their health care, and I think that we should keep this fight going to at least see if Donald Trump is willing to come to the negotiating table.”

