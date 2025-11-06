Markey: Trump Going to Get a ‘Kick in the Behind’ from SCOTUS on Tariffs

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) said President Donald Trump will be handed a defeat by the Supreme Court in his tariff case.

Host Ari Melber said, “Your views on that hearing and is the White House wrong? Is this a tax? Is it a bad idea at this point?”

Markey said, “A revolution began in Massachusetts 250 years ago, and what the colonists were saying was no taxation without representation. We want to have a vote. We want our congressmen, our senators, to have a vote. We don’t want King George deciding what the tea tax is, what the stamp tax is. So that was the revolution, and we are now having a latter-day revolution against Donald Trump’s attempt to illegally usurp power from Congress to tax.”

He added, “I was over there in the Supreme Court yesterday. I sat there, the arched eyebrows of some of the Republican nominated justices, they were going so high they were hitting the ceiling there, arched eyebrows. So the skepticism towards the Republicans solicitor general was absolute. No, this is a tariff, which is a tax. Only Congress can impose taxes. Donald Trump does not have the legal right to do so. So he should be ready to get a kick in the behind from the Supreme Court because it’s arriving in the very near future.”

