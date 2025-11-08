Maher: It Seems GOP’s Fighting Against Its Antisemitic Wing Harder than Dems Are

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized Tucker Carlson’s Nick Fuentes interview but noted that “does seem like the entire Republican establishment lined up against this” in a way he’s unsure you could say about Democrats, and he isn’t sure Democrats are more afraid of their antisemitic wing than the GOP is.

Maher said that Carlson is “like the world’s oldest groyper, because he started having on Holocaust deniers, he started to be the I’m just asking questions guy, questions like, who do you think [were] the good guys in World War II? Really stupid questions.” And criticized Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts for his rhetoric on Carlson by saying that Carlson didn’t challenge Fuentes.

He added, “[I]t seems like both parties now have an antisemitic wing.”

Maher further stated, “[I]t does seem like the entire Republican establishment lined up against this. I’m not sure you could say that about the Democratic [establishment]. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)…he was very good on this. He said, the danger I want to highlight tonight is antisemitism. In the last six months, I’ve seen it on the rise in a way I’ve never seen it before on the right. Here’s the interesting thing I thought he said: He said, ‘[A]bout a decade ago, antisemitism began rising on the left, and the Democrat[ic] Party did nothing. And in the decade that followed, it has consumed the Democrat[ic] Party.’ I’m not so sure he’s not right about that. I’m not so sure the Democratic politicians are more afraid to challenge their left who think Hamas is terrific than the Republicans are.”

Later, Maher stated that “the Republican establishment never met something so far right that they won’t — at least some of them — take it seriously.” But also agreed with Bill O’Reilly that they were “embarrassed” by Fuentes and agreed with O’Reilly that President Donald Trump is staunchly pro-Israel.

