Moskowitz: Antisemitism Has ‘Run Through the Whole’ Democratic Party, Now It’s Happening to the Right

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that antisemitism “has run through the whole party. We have tried to not talk about it, we’ve tried to tamp it down, but it is everywhere. It is moving swiftly, okay? And now it’s starting on the right.”

Moskowitz said both parties have an antisemitic wing, and it’s akin to asking Jews, “where would you rather go back to, Germany or Egypt? Like, both places are bad. So, look, as a Democrat who’s been pro-Israel, right? I’ve had Republicans coming up to me for years, saying, how could you stay, how could you stay? And I would say, well, if I leave, I accelerate the problem, but also, this problem is coming your direction. And they would say, no, it’s not, you have no idea what you’re talking about. And I would say no, it’s a virus and it’s spreading.”

Later, host Bill Maher said, “[I]t does seem like the entire Republican establishment lined up against this. I’m not sure you could say that about the Democratic [establishment]. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)…he was very good on this. He said, the danger I want to highlight tonight is antisemitism. In the last six months, I’ve seen it on the rise in a way I’ve never seen it before on the right. Here’s the interesting thing I thought he said: He said, ‘[A]bout a decade ago, antisemitism began rising on the left, and the Democrat[ic] Party did nothing. And in the decade that followed, it has consumed the Democrat[ic] Party.’ I’m not so sure he’s not right about that. I’m not so sure the Democratic politicians are more afraid to challenge their left who think Hamas is terrific than the Republicans are.”

Moskowitz responded, “No, no. Ted Cruz is right. I agree 100% with Ted Cruz. Okay, the difference is, they have hindsight, right? They saw what happened to us. And our party has been consumed by it, like, people would say, look, you could be anti-Zionist without being antisemitic. And I would say, theoretically, you could. They’re just not. When you’re holding signs on college campuses saying, go back to Poland. That doesn’t sound like anything to do with Israel. When you see a Jewish student walking on campus, you don’t know that he’s a Netanyahu supporter, but they were surrounding him because he had a Jewish star, right? And so this has consumed us, and it is dividing us in elections. It has run through the whole party. We have tried to not talk about it, we’ve tried to tamp it down, but it is everywhere. It is moving swiftly, okay? And now it’s starting on the right. And so, they’re years behind us, and yes, they’re now trying to muscle their forces. But if you go online and you listen to Dave Smith or Theo Von or Tucker or Rogan, it’s all over them, and so it’s happening to them too now.”

