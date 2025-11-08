Moskowitz on Newsom: ‘The Other 49 States Don’t Want to Be California’

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that while California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is “tapping into the Democratic anger” and having a good political moment right now, there is a point that “the other 49 states don’t want to be California.”

Moskowitz said, “I think Gavin is having a moment.” But disputed that Newsom is the present frontrunner for the Democratic nomination and praised Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) after Bill O’Reilly brought up Moore as the frontrunner.

Moskowitz stated, “I think Gavin’s having a moment between, not just Prop 50, but Gavin is the one who decided he’s going to try to do Trump’s thing online, okay? With the press and the tweets and all of that, and what he’s done with that is, not he’s trying to out-Trump Trump, because that’s not possible. But what he has done is he’s shown how ridiculous it all is when it’s done by somebody else. And so, look, I think Bill has a point that the other 49 states don’t want to be California. But I would say, Gavin, right now, is tapping into the Democratic anger at what’s going on.”

