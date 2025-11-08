Moskowitz: ‘We Don’t Know How We Fund’ ‘A Lot of’ Tech in Space

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) discussed the Golden Dome missile defense system proposed by President Donald Trump and said that he does not object to the idea of a missile defense system and also stated that there is lots of technology in space from “advanced technology programs, some of which we don’t know how we fund, because they’re not funded by Congress, we move money around in the Pentagon.”

Moskowitz said, “We have a lot of technology in space that [is] these advanced technology programs, some of which we don’t know how we fund, because they’re not funded by Congress, we move money around in the Pentagon.”

He continued, “But I don’t have a problem with that. I think that’s totally fine. China, its military capability is absolutely increasing, and I don’t have a problem if we do a missile defense program. China is — their technology, they’re putting it in space. And so, for us, doing the same thing –.”

Host Bill Maher cut in to say he has a problem if we don’t do a missile defense program, to which Moskowitz said, “Yeah.”

