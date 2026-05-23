Donald Trump Jr. Marries Bettina Anderson in Florida Ahead of Private Bahamas Ceremony

President Donald Trump’s oldest son married his fiancé on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the couple is expected to celebrate over the weekend in the Bahamas.

Donald Trump Jr. and socialite Bettina Anderson’s marriage was made official in West Palm Beach, NBC News reported Friday.

His bride is from a prominent family in the area, and her father is banker and philanthropist Harry Loy Anderson Jr., the outlet said.

TMZ reported the couple’s wedding ceremony will take place on a private island in the Bahamas, adding, “The ceremony was officiated by Brad McPherson… a longtime real estate attorney who has worked closely with the Trump family for years. This was a legal formality the pair needed to handle before their actual ceremony outside of the U.S.”

President Donald Trump announced his son’s engagement to Anderson in December during a White House Christmas party, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, insiders told People the couple wanted a ceremony in the Bahamas in order to keep the gathering more intimate and to make sure it happened before America’s 250th birthday celebrations amid other concerns, the outlet reported Saturday.

“July 4 belongs to America, and early fall is not a good time to plan a wedding in south Florida or on the islands due to questionable bad weather, so they decided to do it now in a place they both love,” a source explained.

Anderson recently held a bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago in April. Therefore, an insider said, she did not want to repeat a wedding at the location on such a short timeline.

Per the NBC article, “Trump Jr. operates the Trump Organization with his brother, Eric Trump, and has been a fixture alongside his father at political events. Anderson is a committee member at the Project Paradise Film Fund, which is focused on protecting Florida’s environment.”