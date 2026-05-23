Socialist Dream: Zohran Mamdani Touts Universal Childcare for Two-Year-Olds

Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is touting his dreams for universal child care and announcing programs for children as young as 2 years old.

“I want to also shout outs to something that we did a few days earlier, which is make an announcement that we are extending 100,000 offers of pre-k and 3k to New Yorkers across the five boroughs,” Mamdani said.

“This was part of our announcement that we were adding 2,000 new 3k seats. Now, as part of these invitations that we are sending out to children across the city to be a part of this program to their parents, we were also really proud of the investments we were actually able to make into these systems, which means that this time around we saw that 85 percent of families received one of their top three 3k choices,” he continued, explaining that they also cut the average commute for families by six blocks.

“Now, six blocks may not sound like a lot to you and me, but if you’re walking with a toddler, six blocks is quite a bit of time. So, we’re very, very excited about this, because we don’t just want universal child care to be something that’s remarkable because of the fact that everyone can access it at a technical level,” he said, explaining that he wants universal child care to be something that is “easy for New Yorkers to be a part of.”

“Something that is in their own neighborhood, something that they can look at and marvel at the quality of the instruction, and say, ‘This is a program that I want my three-year-old, my four-year-old,’ and this summer will start — for the first time ever — for your two-year-olds as well,” he proudly announced.

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Parents should be aware, however, that Mamdani made it clear earlier this year that the city won’t be checking the immigration status of children enrolling in his administration’s free childcare programs. In other words, these are also taxpayer-funded childcare programs for illegal aliens.

“Just to put it very clearly, these are programs for every single New Yorker,” Mamdani said. “These are not programs that are going to ask the immigration status of any one of the children.”

“All of those children are New Yorkers,” he continued, touting the city’s “sanctuary” status. “They should all be enrolled in 3-K and pre-K, no matter where they were born or where they come from. And we are also proud to be a sanctuary city.”

In March, Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced a “major step toward universal child care from six weeks to five years old” in touting four communities receiving “free 2-K seats this fall.”

Controversial child education YouTuber “Ms. Rachel,” known for embracing a range of left-wing causes, has also joined Mamdani in praising the blue state’s involvement in childrearing:

“Ms. Rachel,” whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, recently took to her Instagram account, espousing her anti-Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) views by asking “grown-ups” to “color a paper doll… for the kids at Dilley Immigration Detention Center.” She urged parents to use the hashtag “#freefamilies” and call their lawmakers to demand and end to the “cruel policy of family detention!”

Mamdani has also called in vulgar “Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Cardi B to help push his socialist childcare initiative.