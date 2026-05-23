Marlow: Donald Trump ‘Took Out’ Colbert, ‘a Massive Victory’

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Stephen Colbert.

Marlow said, “To take off the battlefield one of their absolute field generals in the culture war, Colbert, in the middle of Trump’s term in the first half of Trump’s term another massive victory for Trump.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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