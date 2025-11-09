MD Gov. Moore: Trump ‘Literally Breaking the Law So People Can Starve’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) accused President Donald Trump of “literally breaking the law so people can starve.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, Governor, one in eight Americans use food stamps. In Maryland, you have about 700,000 people, as I understand it, who rely on this for food aid. Since the Supreme Court put that stay in place on Friday, do you know whether that money will actually be available to residents in your state to buy food?

MOORE: We don’t know, and that’s why we’re not waiting. It is why, just in the past few days, I have authorized over $10 million that’s going towards heating assistance for people in the state of Maryland. Over $10 million has gone to our Maryland food banks that we have made public transportation free for all of our federal workers, because they are, in many cases, are going to work and not being paid. And I have also authorized $62 million to go towards SNAP to make sure that SNAP is not going to be interrupted for the people of Maryland for as long as we can, despite the fact that we are waiting for the President of the United States to finally do his job. We are watching the president who is literally breaking the law so people can starve, but we’re not going to sit there and tolerate in our state.