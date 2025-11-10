Marlow: ‘Democrats Are the Reason Why This Country Is Unaffordable for So Many’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Republicans needed to get the message out that Democrats were “the reason why this country is unaffordable for so many.”

Reacting to President Donald Trump’s interview earlier on the program, Marlow said, “Terrific interview Laura, no softball there. You really got the president open up on a lot of things. I’ll give you a highlight, lowlight and in between. Highlight for me was the last question I’ve been thinking a lot as a Catholic and a Christian about Trump saying he’s not going to make heaven. Of all the good he’s gotten to give the greatest country on earth that God ever created a fighting chance, I feel like what bad could have possibly done in his past that he would make heaven. I was glad to hear him talk about that. I feel comforted from it. Lowlight for me, is the China stuff. I don’t think the American universities need to be importing a bunch of Chinese students. I take it that’s not literal, that this is negotiation, but, that was, of course, not an answer as America first guy, I would give.”

He added, “The one that I’m looking at down the road, though, is Ned’s point, the affordability issue. It is not enough just to say the economy is doing well. I want to see some better messaging out of all Republicans and conservatives on this particular topic. That’s why we lost last week, and we need to start messaging better. The Democrats are the reason why this country is unaffordable for so many.”

