Dem Rep. Stanton: ‘Because of the Shutdown’ GOP Will Get Blamed for Premium Rises

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) said that “because of the shutdown and the attention on this issue,” Republicans will be the ones people blame if health insurance premiums spike.

Stanton said, “[T]he challenge with what happened with the government shutdown is that at no times were the Republicans in the House ever willing to come and have a negotiation. The president of the United States was missing in action. He didn’t participate at all in trying to find a solution to this government shutdown. And that’s why the American people, when they’re getting their premium increases, are inevitably going to blame the Republicans, because they know that the Democrats were…fighting for lower rates.”

He added that “we have to reach a bipartisan compromise and get something on the table now because the American people are suffering now. They’re dealing with these tariffs that are increasing prices, these ungodly increases in healthcare premiums, doubling and tripling in many cases. And the American people are very angry about it. And now, because of the shutdown and the attention on this issue, they know which side is going to take the blame.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett