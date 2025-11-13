Marlow Warns GOP on H-1B Embrace: Not ‘America First,’ Punishes American Citizens and Families

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about H-1B visas.

Marlow said, “We have more than enough talent…and we’re just going to import a bunch of people to compete with them? Why? How is that America First?”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo