Ty Cobb: Prosecutor Will Be ‘Disqualified’ — Comey, James Indictments ‘Will Be Tossed Out’

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb predicted both New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey indictments will be “tossed out” after interim U.S. attorney Lindsey Halligan is “disqualified.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “This was an important day. The hearing just over an hour about Lindsey Halligan and whether she’s allowed to be in her job. Will Halligan be disqualified and her indictments tossed out?”

Cobb said, “She will be disqualified. The Comey indictment will be tossed out and may not be able to be re brought because the statute of limitations has has lapsed. The James indictment is likely to be tossed out as well but it can be re-brought.”

Burnett said, “At one point in the hearing, the judge was expressing really serious concerns about another aspect of this, which isn’t just whether Lindsey Halligan actually was legally in her job when she signed the indictment and appeared to make the case, but that but that in front of the grand jury, there was a part of the Comey grand jury arguments and conversation that actually wasn’t recorded. You always have a court reporter in there. There would be a transcript of everything and there wasn’t. And the part that’s missing covered a crucial event. The actual end, the final minutes of the grand jury session on the day the indictment was returned. What could that even be about?”

Cobb said, “So if it’s intentional it’s prosecutorial misconduct of the highest order. Now, it’s conceivable there was a technical glitch.”

