Dem Rep. Lynch: Dems Got Nothing for the Shutdown, ‘Terrible Mistake to Cave In’

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said Democrats did not accomplish anything by caving in on the government shutdown.

Lynch said, “I don’t believe we got anything in this decision by the group of senators, to cave in to the administration. There’s no — we got a promise to consider, you know, bringing something up, but there’s nothing tangible there. So, no, I was extremely disappointed in the decision by that group of senators to cave in. I think we had great support for people who knew why we were fighting, who knew that we were fighting for Medicaid and Medicare, that we were fighting for 24 million people who were going to lose their health insurance. I think it was a terrible mistake to cave in to the administration and to the Republicans and put this bill forward.”

He continued, “I have zero trust that — remember, they fought us at every step. Even though they had money in the contingency fund to feed children, they refused to do so. They kept appealing judges’ decisions that said feed the children. So, why would you trust people that you know took that position? So, no, I’m furious with the senators who decided to bail on us. There may be another opportunity in January when this CR expires.”

Lynch added, “But I’m not sure this experience has stiffened their spine. They should worry more about the people they represent than, you know, the Republican speaker or the White House. That would help.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN