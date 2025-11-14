Raskin: Donald Trump Is ‘Like a One-Man Crime Wave’

Friday on MSNBC’s ” The Briefing,” Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump is “like a one-man crime wave.”

Raskin said, “They killed the actual Epstein investigation when they took over the Department of Justice upon his return to Washington. The first thing they did was they called up all of the files and all of the investigations, and they said it was over. There was nothing left to see there, which is what they all have testified to. Kash Patel came before the Judiciary Committee and said, yep they didn’t find anything, nothing to see there. and that’s been their line. now suddenly he’s calling to. reopen the investigation as a form of distraction and deflection from the fact that he is so obviously at the center of it.”

He added, “He seems to believe that criminal investigation and prosecution in America are a partizan game. In other words, it’s not about actually finding what crimes took place within this billion dollar global child sex abuse and trafficking network. It’s go after this person or that person. If it leads to any Democrats, by all means prosecute them. But if it leads to any Republicans, prosecute them too. But he really thinks that the American democracy is about taking turns prosecuting the other side. That’s just absolutely absurd and ridiculous. It’s only Donald Trump who’s like a one-man crime wave who wants the world to believe that that’s the way the American criminal justice system works.”

