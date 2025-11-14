Vance: Shutdown ‘Probably Ended’ Schumer’s Career

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Vice President JD Vance said the failed Democrat shutdown brinksmanship likely ended Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) political career.

Vance called the shutdown “disgraceful” and “revealing” for Democrats.

“That was the thing, $1.5 trillion, hundreds of billions of dollars for health care for illegals, DEI programs abroad, NPR, PBS — to fund them once again,” host Sean Hannity said. “And I’m like, that’s the hill you want to die on? During the process, did — at any point did any Democrat, any leader, did you have conversations with them say, ‘Work this out with me?’ Did that happen behind the scenes that nobody knows about?”

Vance replied, “Oh, of course, privately, we were having conversations all the time and frankly privately the Democrats would recognize the position of their far left was crazy, but they all feel a little bit like they’re being held hostage by their far left. You said it very well — Chuck Schumer, this probably ended his career, and he was the person who was fighting more than anybody to keep the government shut down. So, the far left, they’re never going to be satisfied unless the Democrats are willing to burn down the entire country. Luckily, there were a few moderate Democrats who allowed reason to prevail.”

“We have to step back, Sean, and remember how crazy the demands were,” he continued. “They wanted $1.5 trillion, a lot of that for healthcare benefits for illegal aliens. They wanted us to undo all of the great border policy that we’ve been doing. They wanted us to refund, like you said, NPR and PBS. They were basically saying that we want the far left’s priorities to dominate in the Trump administration, and unless that happens, we’re going to set the entire country on fire. A really disgraceful moment for the far left of the Democrats and frankly, a very revealing moment for the American people because what they’re asking, Sean — they weren’t saying that we want to do great things for the American people. They weren’t talking about jobs. They weren’t talking about healthcare. They were talking about, ‘Give us $1.5 trillion for healthcare benefits for illegal aliens. Unless you do that, we’re going to make it impossible for you to fly home to see your family on Thanksgiving?’ It’s just craziness that that was ever their position, but it was.”

