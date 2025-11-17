Crockett: Trump Has Caused ‘Consistent Spike’ in Political Violence

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said President Donald Trump had caused a “consistent spike in the violence when it comes to politics.”

Crockett said, “I believe that we all need to pay attention to Trump and how he acts. He is the cause of all the confusion and the destruction that we have seen in politics. As far as I’m concerned, because it used to be we could disagree, and that was that. I disagree with a lot of Republicans, but it does not necessarily turn violent. Ever since he’s been introduced into politics, we have seen a consistent spike in the violence when it comes to politics.”

She added, “So here’s the deal with Marjorie, I can appreciate what she says, but I’m going to have to see her actions. And the reality is that where was this type of mood when we saw what happened to Mr. Pelosi in his home, who’s not even an elected official, but because somebody decided to go after Nancy Pelosi? Where was this when we saw that we had local elected leaders murdered here recently, the former Speaker of the House in Minnesota, like, where was this? Right. And so what is so frustrating for me with not only Marjorie, but MAGA as a whole is they’re in the find out phase.”

