Marlow: Trump Gave Perfect Answer When Asked by Fake News Reporter About Tucker

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Donald Trump’s statement on Tucker Carlson

Marlow said, “You can’t tell him who to interview, that’s exactly what I’ve been saying. … If I was the executive producer…I’d say, Tucker, can we not talk about Israel so much? But he wants to talk about whatever he wants to talk about and he’s earned that right over a long time.”

