Mecklenburg County Sheriff: You Can’t Make a Place Safer if People Have ‘Fear of Deportation’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Mecklenburg County, NC Sheriff Garry McFadden (D) discussed immigration enforcement operations in the area and said, “I don’t think you can make someplace safer when you are in fear of your life, fear [of] being retaliated against, or fear of deportation.”

McFadden said, “[E]veryone said that it’s going to make it safer. Well, I don’t think you can make someplace safer when you are in fear of your life, fear [of] being retaliated against, or fear of deportation. So, we would have liked to have the conversation with the Border Patrol while they’re here. They’ve still got a couple of days, I guess, that we could have this conversation, and we’re looking forward to it. We’ve had the conversation with ICE, and why am I saying that? Because once you give me communication, collaboration, and we understand what each other wants, I’m going to give you that credit. So, on October 17, we had that conversation. I’m just looking for that same conversation from the Border Patrol. We are law enforcement. At least respect me enough to come and have a conversation with me while you’re operating in my county, no matter what you say that you’re doing or how you’re doing it, just give us the respect to have that conversation as law enforcement officers.”

McFadden also said that the talk with ICE was about “what they could do and operate around — in and around the courthouse.”

