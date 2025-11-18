Clyburn: I Am Worried About the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S.

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said he was worried about the current state of the Civil Rights Movement.

Clyburn said, “In the middle of the book, maybe a little beyond the middle, the 2020 election came the reaction to those elections, setting up, trying to set up these alternative slate of electors up in Michigan, Pennsylvania, down in Georgia. I recognized what was happening. I said to people around me, ‘Look, I know what’s going on here. They’re trying to get these electors, put this whole Electoral College vote into dispute, get this election into the House of Representatives,’ which is exactly what they did in 1876. That’s what led to the demise of Reconstruction, the beginning of Jim Crow. Then I decided to start all over with the book. I was about 75% through it, and I started all over because I thought it would be good for people to get a good understanding of the foundation, the history, and they could see all the similarities. In 1876, there were the red shirts; today, it’s the red caps.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “So are you worried about the Civil Rights Movement right now in the United States, what’s going on?”

Clyburn said, “Yes, I am, because I’m wondering whether or not people have learned any lessons from this history, which is why I wrote the book the way I did it. If anybody really wanted to know exactly what is taking place, this book gives you a script of what is happening, and it also, in the book, offers up some suggestions and recommendations how to avoid it happening again.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN