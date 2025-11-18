Dem Rep. Moore: ‘Obamacare Is on Life Support’

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) criticized the health savings account proposal floated by President Donald Trump but said that “it looks like Obamacare is on life support right now.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “Have you received any overtures from Republicans when it comes to negotiating health care?”

Moore responded, “I have not received any overtures, nor have I, in the entire time that I’ve been in Congress and since we’ve passed the Affordable Care Act, gotten any sort of alternatives to the ACA, also known as Obamacare. And with regard to the president giving us all a couple of thousand dollars for our health savings account, the last time I checked, that really didn’t work. Last time I checked — and I’ve been around for a while — people have had these healthcare plans, as it were, that barely cost anything, had high deductibles, didn’t provide any health care at all. And it looks like Obamacare is on life support right now.”

