Ty Cobb: AG Bondi ‘Should Be Disbarred’ Over Comey Case

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said Attorney General Pam Bondi “should be disbarred” after prosecutors confirmed in court the case against former FBI Director James Comey was never shown to or voted on by a full grand jury before it was presented in open court.

Cobb said, “It’s shocking you couldn’t find a high school stock boy at Home Depot who could have handled this more ineptly than Lindsey Halligan did. You know, taking an indictment that the grand jury never saw, having the foreman sign it and then presenting it to a judge, that’s the height of ineptitude and misconduct.”

Jansing said, “You said that you think both Halligan and Attorney General Bondi could be disbarred over this case against Comey and that was before we learned what happened today in court.”

She asked, “What do you think now?”

Cobb said, “I do think that both Halligan and Bondi should be disbarred. You know, Bondi has twice submitted affirmations to this court about the propriety of Lindsey Halligan’s grand jury presentation. She knew this. She there’s no way she could not have known this. And that just, you know, means that she lied or that she’s equally incompetent, but more likely that she lied.”

