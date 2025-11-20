Dem Rep. Crow: Trump Using ‘Fear and Intimidation and Threats to Silence Opposition’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said President Donald Trump was using “fear and intimidation and threats to silence opposition” in his response to a video featuring Democratic lawmakers telling military members about refusing illegal orders.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “I’d like to start with what the president said today about you and your colleagues, that you should be arrested and that you were guilty of sedition. I think my question off the top is, how seriously do you take this as a possibility?”

Crow said, “We have to take everything that Donald Trump says seriously. He throws a lot of stuff out there, but some of the things he carries through on. But listen, I’m not going to be intimidated. I’m not going to be threatened. I took an oath to the Constitution. I’ve seen friends and people that I’ve served with give everything to uphold that oath. That is an oath that will last my entire life, and I intend to keep it. And I’m just not going to allow him to silence dissent and opposition. And it just tells us everything that we need to know that reminding people to obey the law, reminding people to obey the Constitution, is somehow criminal in Trump world and should be responded to with death threats.”

He added, “What he is trying to do is he’s trying to use fear and intimidation and threats to silence opposition. And if he’s successful in doing that, we are all lost. And I’m not going to allow him to do it. I’m going to stand up and I’m going to lead, and I’m going to do what’s necessary to uphold the Constitution now and always.”

