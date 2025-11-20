Exclusive — Rep. Chip Roy: Step One on Affordability Is Freeze All Immigration, Stop Importing Foreign Labor

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) talked about affordability.

Roy said, “You want an affordability answer? Get people fully to work and by the way, decrease the pressure on our housing stock and all of our services by importing people.”

