Exclusive — The Last Education Secretary: Linda McMahon on Putting Herself Out of a Job

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon talked about dismantling the department.

McMahon said, “The president’s goal really is to return education to the states, he believes, as I do, the best education is that closest to the child, that is being supervised by their parents, by teachers, by school superintendents, by the governors in those states.”

