FNC’s Turley: Federal District Court Judges Attempting to Micromanage Presidential Decisions

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” network contributor Jonathan Turley reacted to federal trial court judges using their authority to undermine the Trump administration.

Turley told host Laura Ingraham there was evidence that those judges were “micromanaging decisions” made by the Trump administration.

“Professor Turley, so this judge cites the limits on the president’s authority to exert total control of the guard in the city, and also the city’s right to, quote, ‘self-governance,’ along with a few other things,” Ingraham said. “Your reaction tonight.”

Turley said, “Well, the interesting thing about this case, Laura, is that this is actually the strongest card that the president has in his hand because Washington, D.C. is a federal enclave. It is managed, technically, run by Congress. They gave those powers to the city council. But what you give it, you can take it away. But it remains a federal enclave. And so, this is not the type of case where you have a complication with the governors refusing to give authority with the state National Guard. The president has enhanced authority in this jurisdiction. So, he has 21 days to appeal here, and this is really his strongest suit. You know, this judge gave very little deference to his decision that a deployment was necessary for the protection of this federal enclave.”

Ingraham replied, “She also cites the fact that there were a thousand members of the National Guard who were deployed into D.C. from other states. Do you understand why that would complicate this, the legality of this action by the president or that justification for striking it down?”

“No, that point always seem extraneous to me as to the real issue at hand, whether the president has the inherent authority to order this type of deployment,” Turley said. “There have been court of appeals that have set aside some of these injunctions, other pending on appeal. One of these issues is going to the Supreme Court. We’ll have a very good idea, I think, soon, as these issues move up in the federal system. But thus far on appeal, there’s been a real effort to really tamp down some of these district court judges who are micromanaging decisions that have historically rested with the president.”

