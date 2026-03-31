President Donald Trump shared a video Sunday of what was reportedly the U.S. blowing up an ammunition depot in Isfahan, Iran.

A U.S. official told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) the military hit the site with 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs, the newspaper reported Monday.

President Trump’s post on Truth Social featured the clip that showed the reported strike with smoke and fire rising into the dark sky. He did not caption the video:

“The video captured the strike, the official said,” per the WSJ. The newspaper added, “U.S. forces have struck more than 11,000 targets throughout the monthlong war on Iran, largely focusing on sites that degrade Iran’s offensive capabilities.”

Operation Epic Fury began February 28 when the United States and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran’s Islamic regime to stop its leaders from developing nuclear weapons to threaten countries all over the world.

In another social media post on Monday, Trump said, “The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran.”

He continued:

Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.” This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror.” Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

U.S. Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth on March 19 dismissed media claims of a “forever war” saying, “Nothing could be further from the truth,” according to Breitbart News.

He said the operation was “laser-focused” and “decisive,” then added, “Our objectives, given directly from our America First president, remain exactly what they were on day one. Destroy missiles, launchers, and Iran’s defense industrial base so they cannot rebuild, destroy their navy, and Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”