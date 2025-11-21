Swalwell: I’m Running for Governor of California

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) announced he’s running for governor of California.

Swalwell said, “[I]t pisses me off to see Californians running through the fields where they work from ICE agents or troops in our streets…or cancer research being canceled. It’s awful to look at. And our state, this great state, needs a fighter and a protector, someone who will bring prices down, lift wages up. And we can say that we’re the fourth-largest economy in the world — and we are, and I love to brag about that — but what does that mean if you can’t afford to live here?”

He added, “I’ve been in these fights…but I’m ready to bring this fight home. So, I came here tonight, Jimmy, to tell you and your audience that I’m running to be the next governor of California.”

